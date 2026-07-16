READER LETTER | Minister punishing ordinary residents

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The finance minister’s decision to withhold funds from 69 municipalities may be intended to enforce accountability. However, we must ask a difficult question: who ultimately pays the price when government funds are withheld?

The answer is: ordinary residents. It is the family that already struggles with an unreliable water supply; the elderly person waiting for basic services; the unemployed young person hoping for opportunities; and the small business owner who depends on a functioning municipality.

Cutting off funding may punish the very communities that are already victims of poor governance. There must be consequences for municipalities that fail to comply with financial management laws, ignore audit findings, and allow irregular expenditure to continue.

However, withholding funds without a comprehensive corrective plan risks making the situation worse rather than solving the root causes of municipal failure.

The focus must shift from collective punishment to individual accountability. Officials and political leaders who have presided over financial mismanagement, irregular expenditure, poor procurement practices, and the collapse of municipal systems must face direct consequences. – Thulani Dasa