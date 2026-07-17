READER LETTER | Depoliticise SETAs to skill youths

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SA cannot build a competitive economy while its skills development system is entangled in politics. At a time when youth unemployment remains among the highest in the world, the country needs institutions that serve the public interest, not political interests.

The National Development Plan set a clear target: produce 30,000 artisans every year by 2030. Yet this goal is slipping further out of reach. Instead of focusing on developing artisans, technicians and other scarce skills, many Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) have been dogged by allegations that grants are channelled to politically connected organisations, with little evidence of meaningful impact.

The auditor-general’s findings of about R638m in wasteful and unaccounted expenditure from ETDP (education, training and development practices) SETA during the last financial year should alarm every taxpayer.

Money intended to equip young South Africans with employable skills has too often been squandered through poor governance, weak oversight and questionable spending decisions. This is more than financial mismanagement; it’s a betrayal of unemployed youth whose future depends on access to quality education and training.

With only five years remaining before the current SETA licences expire, a fundamental question must be asked: can these institutions still deliver on SA’s skills development agenda, or have they become vehicles for political patronage?

The government must use this final licensing period to restore public trust and confidence by reprioritising skills development initiatives. Funding should be allocated on merit, outcomes must be rigorously measured, and those responsible for waste and abuse must be held accountable.

SA’s skills development system should produce a skilled and capable workforce, not headlines about corruption. Depoliticising the SETAs is no longer an option but an economic necessity and national imperative. − Raymond Ramaru, government communicator in the Post-School Education and Training Sector