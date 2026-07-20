READER LETTER | World Cup junket waste of money

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at Edge at Hudson Yards ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jordan Bank - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The recent reports regarding the department of sport, arts and culture’s expenditure on a delegation to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America raise important questions about government spending priorities and the responsible use of public funds.

Supporting SA teams on the international stage is important. However, such expenditure must be balanced against the pressing need to invest in grassroots sport, the creative economy, and community development. Across the country, athletes, artists, musicians, actors, and cultural practitioners continue to face inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and limited opportunities to develop their talents.

Many community sports clubs lack basic equipment and safe facilities. Talented young athletes are often unable to realise their potential because they cannot afford coaching, equipment, or travel costs. Likewise, many artists and cultural organisations struggle to access sustainable funding despite their significant contribution to employment, tourism, social cohesion, and economic growth.

At a time when SA faces severe fiscal constraints, every rand of public expenditure should deliver measurable value. Greater investment in grassroots sport and the arts would create opportunities for young people, strengthen communities, and contribute to long-term economic development.

SA possesses world-class sporting and creative talent. Building that talent pipeline through sustained local investment will deliver far greater returns than excessive expenditure on overseas delegations.

Government must ensure that its spending decisions reflect sound governance, fiscal discipline, and a commitment to developing the country’s human potential. - Tsepo Mhlongo, Bosa Gauteng leader