READER LETTER | Isolate rogue protest leaders

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We are living in confusing times where some youths can go on drinking sprees because they do not support anyone. When they wake up hungover on Monday and feel drained to go to work, they set up an impromptu protest. They close the roads to stop people from going to work, just to report to their bosses that they can’t come to work because there is a protest in their area.

This happens all the time, including by self-appointed community leaders. My simple message to any right-thinking South African is, never listen to anyone who claims to fight for you and then block children from going to school, and workers from going to their jobs.

Isolate rogue leaders who disrupt public life. By doing that at least we’ll be showing we can think logically, and that we care about the future of our kids. – MM