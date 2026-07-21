Letters

READER LETTER | World Cup highs and lows

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Spain captain Rodri lifts the FIFA World Cup winner’s trophy after their victory in the 2026 final against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. (Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

And so the greatest sporting event ever, the Fifa World Cup, finished with a good, though not outstanding, game. Let’s hope this is the last time it is held in North America.

The increased number of teams, from 32 to 48, decreased the overall standard of matches. Some teams were not up to scratch, while others tried their best. Cape Verde, with only half a million people, drew all their first-round matches, including against Spain, the final winner, and scored two goals to Argentina’s three in their final match.

There were problems in the US, with Trump successfully asking for a red card decision to be reviewed and being booed at the trophy ceremony.

The half-time entertainment during the final included many stars who didn’t have enough time to really perform but took too much time for the break.

The event may have highlighted football to the world, but there were lowlights as well. — Dennis Fitzgerald

Editor’s Choice

1

The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

2

JENNIFER MOLWANTWA | Municipal leadership and community action must unite for a water-wise future

3

REVIEW | Citroën SA targets style-conscious with budget Basalt crossover

4

WATCH | Psyfo reflects on ‘YoTV’, ‘Generations’ and Chris Brown

5

SOWETAN | Security guards deserve to be treated with dignity and respect

Related Articles