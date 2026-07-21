SOWETAN | New water campaign must win

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Access to safe, reliable drinking water is not a privilege. It is a constitutional right and one of the most basic responsibilities of government.

Yet for millions of South Africans, turning on a tap still brings uncertainty. In many communities, water either does not flow at all or is unsafe for consumption, exposing families to health risks and stripping them of their dignity.

What was once regarded largely as a challenge for rural municipalities has spread to metropolitan councils that have greater financial and administrative resources.

Ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance, rapid population growth, weak governance and delayed investment have combined to create a water crisis that now affects communities across the country.

Few places illustrate this failure more starkly than Hammanskraal, which falls under the City of Tshwane. For years, residents have endured unreliable and unsafe water supplies despite repeated assurances that relief was imminent. The area has become a symbol of the government’s inability to translate promises into lasting solutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to launch the National Water Access Acceleration Programme in Hammanskraal on Mandela Day was therefore both symbolic and appropriate.

Nelson Mandela believed that access to clean water was fundamental to human dignity and development. Choosing a community that has suffered for so long sent a message that the country’s water crisis deserves urgent national attention.

The programme aims to accelerate practical, sustainable and fit-for-purpose water solutions for communities that continue to lack safe drinking water. Those objectives are commendable.

More importantly, the president’s personal involvement raises expectations that this initiative will receive the political backing, coordination and accountability needed to succeed.

But South Africans have heard ambitious announcements before. Hammanskraal residents have welcomed ministers, premiers, mayors and senior officials over the years, only to watch deadlines come and go while their daily struggle continued.

Ceremonial launches and impressive speeches cannot substitute for functioning infrastructure, competent project management and measurable delivery.

The government must publish clear implementation timelines, allocate adequate funding, monitor progress rigorously and hold those responsible accountable for delays or failures.

For the people of Hammanskraal, this initiative represents another chance to restore a basic human right that should never have been denied. For communities across SA facing similar hardships, it offers a glimmer of hope.

That hope must now be matched by action. Clean, running water should not remain an election promise or a ceremonial pledge. It must become an everyday reality.