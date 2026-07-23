Letters

READER LETTER | Dialogue on foreign investment needed

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Picture: (Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo))

The Eastern Cape is known to be the poorest province in SA. The residents, however, insist that the beauty of their environment must remain intact and protected.

Any attempt by foreign companies to bring industrial development to the province has been met with aggressive resistance, fierce protests and the killing of some community leaders.

Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe once proposed exploring for gas and petroleum along the Wild Coast. But that led to protest action, with communities calling for the protection of their environment.

Foreign investors have repeatedly tried to persuade the government to change its BEE policies to attract investment to SA, stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities. However, the government is stubbornly opposed to any such proposals, despite the economy being on its knees.

We need a dialogue to change this mindset. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa

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