READER LETTER | Kudos for top public forensic lab

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When a family loses a loved one under tragic or uncertain circumstances, one of the most painful questions they ask is, “What really happened?”

The search for truth requires more than compassion; it requires institutions that are competent, transparent and committed to excellence.

The achievement by the Western Cape health department’s forensic toxicology unit deserves recognition as a significant milestone for SA’s justice system and public health-care sector.

The unit has become the first provincial public forensic toxicology laboratory in SA to achieve international accreditation for its drug-testing methods — confirmation that the expertise of our forensic scientists meets internationally recognised standards for quality, accuracy and reliability.

In a country where trust in public institutions has often been undermined by failures of governance, this achievement demonstrates what is possible when qualified professionals are supported by a government that prioritises accountability, innovation and service excellence. Kudos to health MEC Mireille Wenger and her team. — Thulani Dada