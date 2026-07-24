READER LETTER | Our laws are not xenophobic

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Malawian nationals gather near North Beach in Durban as they prepare to return to their home country following weeks of uncertainty and displacement. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Ghana and Nigeria lobbied countries within the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to push for the adoption of an agenda to address the immigration crisis in SA.

Ecowas was established in 1975 to promote economic integration, political cooperation, peace and development in West Africa. The proposal will definitely allow SA to present its case and possible solutions.

The immigration crisis in SA cannot be left unattended; it cannot be in the hands of SA alone to fix it. The crisis is bigger than the country as it involves citizens of other countries who are prepared to accuse us of xenophobia or Afrophobia.

For South African protest groups such as the March and March Movement, to demand that the government must deal with the uncontrolled immigration cannot be xenophobia. Undocumented immigrants must be deported. That’s not the viewpoint of any group but the law and spirit of our constitution.

We have always lived with fellow Africans and it’s wrong to label the effort to uphold our laws xenophobia. − Vester Baldwin Sibuye, Polokwane