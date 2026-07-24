READER LETTER | US refugee programme racially biased

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Newly arrived South Africans are welcomed by US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and homeland security deputy secretary Troy Edgar in a hangar at Atlantic Aviation Dulles near Dulles International Airport on May 12 2025 in Virginia. Picure:

The US Afrikaner Refugee programme is marked by racial bias. South African black people, who are mostly affected by violent crime, including on the farms, are excluded.

That is why some speculate that the programme is aimed at replacing people deported from the US, because they look and belief differently, with white Afrikaners.

This misplaced programme divides us again on racial lines. It has also led to deep divisions among Afrikaners. Inclusive thinking Afrikaners like AvSA (Afrikaners for South Africa), Betereinders and others, who exposed this programme for what it is, are now targeted by Afrikaner organisations with close ties to Make America Great Again (MAGA).

It is a nativist political movement that emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

We must not allow our country to be divided by the MAGA administration, which is increasingly divided internally and isolated internationally. − Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria