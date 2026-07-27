Letters

READER LETTER | Freedom has failed millions

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

The Eastern Cape ANC  has described the decrease of the province’s unemployment rate from 47.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 — at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic — to 42.1% in the same period in 2022, as a “watershed moment”.
(REUTERS)

SA has long been burdened by profound inequality and has reached an alarming paradox under ANC rule.

For more than three decades, the ANC has promised to deliver economic equality and social justice to the majority of South Africans, especially the black population historically marginalised by apartheid.

Yet, as the population continues to grow, so too does the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

The country’s population, now surpassing 65-million, has grown significantly since 1990. Yet, the economic progress of the black majority, the very group the ANC claimed to represent, has remained stagnant, if not worse.

The promises of economic transformation remain unfulfilled, and the socio-economic conditions of millions of South Africans have hardly improved, despite their unwavering support for the party.

Instead, we have witnessed the emergence of a wealthy political class, those who have harnessed power, access, and state resources to amass vast fortunes.

It is heartbreaking to note that 32 years later in the democratic dispensation, black people find themselves disadvantaged under a black majority-led government. — Thulani Dasa

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