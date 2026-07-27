READER LETTER | We’re drifting towards abyss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A child stands next to the rubble of a building damaged in an Israeli strike in Qennarit, southern Lebanon, June 20, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

We find ourselves standing on the fragile edge of a deeply wounded planet, where reason has been eclipsed by arrogance and restraint has been suffocated by reckless ambition, as leaders entrusted with safeguarding humanity appear v from the grim realities unfolding before them.

Across continents, the machinery of war grinds relentlessly forward, fuelled not by necessity but by ego, delusion, and a chilling indifference to human suffering, while ordinary citizens are left to navigate the gathering storm with fear etched into their daily existence.

The language of diplomacy has been replaced by threats and ultimatums, and the wisdom of restraint has given way to a dangerous intoxication with power, creating a volatile atmosphere in which a single miscalculation could ignite a catastrophe of unimaginable scale.

It is a sorrowful indictment of our age that, despite the lessons of history carved in blood and ruin, humanity continues to drift towards the abyss, guided by figures who seem either unwilling or incapable of comprehending the consequences of their actions as the spectre of widespread destruction looms ever closer over a world crying out for sanity, compassion and courageous leadership. — Farouk Aaie