READER LETTER | Embarrassed by SA’s xenophobia

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People march as anti-immigrant protesters go door-to-door in search of undocumented foreign nationals to take them to the police, in Alexandra township on July 9, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

For years, some of us were lone voices calling out the shameful xenophobia of black South Africans toward other Africans. Today, the world is watching. What a staggering embarrassment for a country that once carried the torch of liberation.

Think back to the days of Thabo Mbeki’s administration, when people were told to “vuku’zenzele” — to rise and build for themselves. Instead, too many rushed after fancy corporate titles and elite careers, abandoning the grassroots economy.

Freedom opened every door in the universe, yet what are we witnessing now? People are down on the ground, bitterly wrestling foreign nationals for truck-driving jobs and spaza shops.

The pain of admitting that apartheid racists prophesied black people would be unable to govern and would drive the country downhill is simply too heavy to bear. — Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung