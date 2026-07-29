READER LETTER | Johnson must answer for misconduct

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July 28, 2026.Former Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Adv Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

It has become commonplace for those entangled in ethical controversies to resort to lawfare and blame-shifting contortions to evade accountability. Such theatrics are on parade at the Madlanga commission.

One classic example among many who made a spectacle of themselves is the former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head, Adv Andrea Johnson. Worse, Johnson was found wanting in her testimony, fraught with a mesh of contradictions and false evidence, which she conceded to have presented to the ad hoc committee in parliament.

It’s no surprise that she resigned from her position with immediate effect at the weekend.

What caused Johnson to disgrace herself is a gross failure to apprise suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu of the jurisdictional limitations which disempowered her to give consideration to his letter.

It does logically follow that a service delivery complaint against the particular police stations would rest with the national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola. Methinks Masemola was alienated at the outset to give way for Johnson to immerse herself in a purported complaint and use it as a basis to solicit a referral.

That aided Johnson in assembling the so-called team to frame fictional and malicious charges against crime intelligence officers without cause. Even a basis for prosecuting them was premised on a geometry of chance, if not from abject cowardice. No wonder Johnson was condemned for the wholesale arrests executed on her watch. They were unlawful and unjust with a blatant disregard for human rights.

Now that Johnson is left with egg on her face, she blames it all on the team, despite conceding to have abdicated her oversight responsibilities. Surely she had a personal interest in the plot. Her sudden resignation was indeed inevitable.

The chain of events still points to the justice system as a crime scene engineered from the top for ulterior motives. — Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni