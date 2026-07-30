READER LETTER | Dialogue on immigration long overdue

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23 July 2026. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe addressing the addressing The Kgalema Motlanthe foundation winter seminar held at JSE in Sandton, Johannesburg . Picture. Thapelo Morebudi.

The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation could not have thought of a better time than the present to conduct the “Dialogue Among Adults” event. It has been long overdue; it should have ideally taken place decades ago, especially because its main objective was to address the now explosive immigration crisis.

Among top names in discussion included Eskom CEO Dan Marokane and Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala, whose company operates in 22 African markets. Tshabalala told the audience that bank had noticed “profound and visceral” hostility towards SA businesses on the continent after the anti-illegal immigrants protest marches.

His MTN counterpart Ralf Mupita agreed, saying there was outrage particularly in Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria, where the telecommunications company has a big presence.

Tshabalala pushed back against many of the claims made by the March and March movement and other anti-illegal immigrant groups, that immigrants are stealing SA jobs and draining the country ‘s resources. “Immigration... has the effect of reducing unemployment, not increasing it.”

Really? - Cometh Makholwa-Dube