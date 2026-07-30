READER LETTER | No surprise MKP’s R33m vanished

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South Africans are not surprised that R33m is missing from the coffers of MK Party. All what one has to do is to look at the composition of Zuma’s party to understand why they are minus R33m today.

Zuma has assembled a formidable team of suspects for theft and looting. Who would have thought that one day Duduzile Zuma would be a politician in a formal sense, and end up being politically evicted from the very den she helped build and decorate?

MKP is a party built around Msholozi, a party of confusion in cheap camouflage regalia. And their constitution, what constitution? MKP has never looked like a party governed by documents. Instead, it has always looked like a gathering of frightened death row prisoners dreading the appearance of the hangman. − Bushy Green, Kagiso