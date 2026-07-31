READER LETTER | Support mother-tongue education for kids

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“If you know all the languages of the world and not your mother tongue or the languages of your culture, that is enslavement. But if you know your mother tongue or the languages of your culture and add other languages, that is empowerment.”

This quote from the late Kenyan writer and academic, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, encapsulates the vision of the Indigenous Languages Initiative for Advancement (Ilifa), which promotes multilingual education and advocates mother-tongue learning.

Chaired by veteran actor Mabutho “Kid” Sithole, its core mission includes initial mother-tongue teaching and learning through higher education, rather than immersion in English from the early childhood development stage.

Speaking recently at the funeral of ANC activist Mathole Montjane, Sithole decried the anomaly of African children who could not express themselves or read in their home languages because their parents opted to take them through schools where African languages are not taught.

As African people, we cannot be seen to be collaborating in the continued subjugation of our cultural heritage by aiding and abetting its marginalisation.

The Ilifa campaign to promote indigenous languages needs to be supported by communities, parents and municipalities in an effort to restore the dignity of our languages ravaged by centuries of colonialism and decades of apartheid.

African parents must disabuse themselves of the perception of English superiority, which drives many to snub township schools where African languages are taught and choose to enrol their children at former model C schools where English is emphasised ahead of mother tongues. Such a situation alienates these unfortunate children from their roots and places them in cultural limbo.

Initiatives such as Ilifa need to be supported to ensure our freedom from cultural enslavement and propel us forward towards cultural empowerment and holistic growth. – Nathaniel Lee