READER LETTER | SA needs stadium tragedy answers

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Seven years have passed since the tragic stampede at FNB Stadium claimed the lives of two innocent South Africans on July 29 2017. The tragedy was caused by a stampede during a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The victims’ families and the public are still waiting for answers, justice, and accountability.

It is deeply troubling that the findings of the investigation into this tragedy appear to have been buried without any clear explanation to the nation. The families of the victims deserve to know what happened, who was responsible, and what measures have been taken to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.

Accountability is a cornerstone of good governance. The continued silence surrounding this incident raises serious concerns about transparency and the commitment of those responsible to uphold justice.

Successive governments, together with both past and present ministers responsible for sport, have failed to provide the leadership and accountability South Africans deserve. − Tsepo Mhlongo