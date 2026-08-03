READER LETTER | There are many rogue leaders in SA

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July 27, 2026.Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Former British prime minister Winston Churchill said: “The difference between humans and animals is that animals never allow a fool to lead the pack.”

This statement is true. Many political parties are led by fools and thieves. Even worse, these scoundrels are celebrated and worshipped by many.

SA is in a development quagmire because of the fools elected to positions of government leadership. Rogue leadership also infiltrated law enforcement; the extent thereof is now being revealed at the Madlanga commission.

It is true that only humans allow themselves to be led by fools, thieves, and crooks, as if there is a dearth of good and honest people in the country.

Unfortunately, people are hoodwinked into voting for the same psychopathic parasites who will rob us after putting them in power. — Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani