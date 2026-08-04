READER LETTER | SAPS reset agenda aims to rebuild public trust

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May 22, 2026.Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia during presentation of the quarterly Crime Stats reflecting on crime that occured during the fourth quarter of the previous financial Year January to March 2026 held at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The acting minister of police’s reset agenda needs to be put into practice.

The SAPS has already shown action by appointing four provincial commissioners in different provinces.

The strategic pillars include building public trust and strengthening community partnership, among other things.

That also will focus on core ethical values of respect, obedience, service excellence, and public approval. My joy of observation with that is the moral and spiritual well-being of both the SAPS and the community will be put to the test.

The SAPS also has internal resources to support this agenda. Its Employee Health and Wellness unit comprises chaplains, social workers, and psychological personnel.

These units must be utilised optimally in restoring the dignity of the SAPS and dealing with moral decay.

We now wait to see whether this reset will address the conduct and leadership challenges within the SAPS at the highest level.

We welcome the new provincial commissioners, who must also support and implement this reset agenda. — Andries Monyane, Vaal