Letters

READER LETTER | Vote for change, not loyalty

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

20 june 2026. A slow start to a voter regestration at Diepsloot’s MPCC hall as the IEC officials help those registering to for voting in the upcoming Local government election to be of the voters roll. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

South Africans, please don’t vote for loyalty; vote for performance.

For more than three decades, voting for the ANC has proven that loyalty alone does not create jobs, put food on the table or provide good healthcare, education and safety.

Stop these political fatcats from calling you “our people”, because they don’t really refer to you. They refer to illegal immigrants, their families, and their rich friends. Being black, poor, uneducated, unemployed and not politically connected is a curse in SA. Black man, you are on your own!

Proof of this is that the many complaints and emails sent to the president, his ministers, parliamentary committees, and chapter 9 institutions are not responded to because the poor are not high-profile material. – Bushy Green, Kagiso.

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