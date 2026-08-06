READER LETTER | The idiocy of cadre deployment

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What do we make of cadre deployment? I associate it with idiocy. I came to this conclusion after several engagements with Limpopo government leaders in an attempt to make the Blouberg Hospital in Senwabarwana operational.

The hospital served the community very well until the dawn of democracy in 1994, when it was downgraded to a health centre; and now it is in shambles. The Blouberg Development Forum tries to organise protest marches over the hospital issue, but there’s always opposition to them by the local political elite.

The last march on July 29 was disturbed by a counter-meeting the day earlier, where attendees were given food parcels and promised free electricity.

If these leaders really cared for the community, why are they opposed to the restoration of Blouberg Hospital’s previous status? – S M Mothapo