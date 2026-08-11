READER LETTER | Climate change is real

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There are major fires in Europe, America, Canada and probably in other parts of the world, but people still deny the reality of climate change. This despite reports of people losing their homes, and some their lives, to rampant wildfires.

Weather is day-to-day; it’s raining outside my window but probably won’t be tomorrow, I hope. Climate is the long-term conditions, usually decades or centuries, and it is getting hotter. A simple Google search will give a list of state or country-wide average temperatures, and it is going up over the last century.

Most of the causes are known; solutions are known too but many people don’t know who to trust, given the misinformation on the net, much less social media.

But the best source is still the local official meteorological government-backed site. Get out of the dark, get the information to understand the situation better. − Dennis Fitzgerald