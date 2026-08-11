READER LETTER | Illegal miners sabotage City Power

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According to a Sunday Times report, copper extracted from City Power live power cables, technicians shot at, and collapsing substations are some of the problems illegal mining poses to the company.

City Power blaming cable theft to the illegal mining scourge in Gauteng is not a new discovery. This has been happening for many years. Illegal mining is also closely linked to foreign nationals, many of whom are illegal in the country, as per regular police reports.

In its third quarter report, tabled in the City of Joburg council this month, City Power said the persistent threat of theft, vandalism and illegal mining is a significant risk to its infrastructure efficiency and financial sustainability.

These illegal activities clearly affect the utility’s ability to provide uninterrupted electricity and are diverting critical resources from planned maintenance and infrastructure development.

So, while those who benefit from uncontrolled immigration are in denial, our country is dying a slow death from all sorts of illegal activities linked to illegal immigrants. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.