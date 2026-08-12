READER LETTER | Protests should not irk communities

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Students gather at the main gate of the University of Fort Hare's Alice campus amid protests over registration, allowance, and living conditions. File photo:

The recent student protests at the University of Fort Hare, which resulted in the blocking of major roads in Alice, have once again placed the spotlight on a significant factor. This is the difficult balance between the constitutional right to protest and the responsibility that comes with exercising that right.

There is no question that students have legitimate concerns that require urgent attention. Issues relating to accommodation, living conditions, safety, academic support, and other challenges affecting student life cannot be ignored.

Students deserve an environment that allows them to pursue their studies with dignity and focus on building their futures. However, the manner in which these concerns are raised matters just as much as the concerns themselves.

The blockage of public roads in Alice has caused significant disruption to ordinary residents, who are not responsible for the challenges students are experiencing. Workers have struggled to reach their workplaces, businesses have been affected, patients have faced difficulties accessing healthcare services, and families have been left frustrated by disruptions to their daily lives.

The pursuit of justice should never unintentionally punish communities that should be natural allies in the struggle for better conditions.

Protest is an important instrument in any democracy. SA’s own history reminds us that many of the freedoms we enjoy today were achieved through collective action and the courage of those who challenged injustice. But activism has always required discipline, strategy, and an appreciation that public support is essential for lasting change.

The University of Fort Hare is not just another institution of higher learning. It is a historic university whose corridors have produced some of Africa’s most influential leaders, academics, thinkers, and activists.

The students occupying its classrooms today are the leaders, decision-makers, and professionals who will shape the future of this country. With that honour comes a responsibility to demonstrate the leadership qualities that society expects from them. – Thulani Dasa