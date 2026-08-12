SOWETAN | Cold weather calls for the warmth of ubuntu

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Alinah Mabasa(54) moves her burning brazier to a spot in central Johannesburg where she is doing brisk business as a result of demand for maize prompted by cold weather. Picture:

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SA is in the grip of an exceptionally cold spell, with many parts of the country experiencing what has been widely reported as the coldest weather of the year.

The inclement conditions are causing severe disruptions to daily life across regions, as heavy snow, freezing rain, and gale-force winds force the temporary closure of major roads and schools.

In the hardest-hit communities, residents have suffered the devastating loss of their roofs, blown off by extreme weather.

Losing the roof over one’s head during a severe winter freeze is arguably one of the worst crises anyone can endure. Our homes serve as our primary sanctuary and first line of defence against harsh environmental elements.

Yet, even for those fortunate enough to retain shelter, surviving this bitter cold presents a daily ordeal. Many households struggle deeply to stay warm due to a lack of heating, adequate winter clothing, and sufficient nutritious food to withstand the drop in temperature.

The plight is infinitely more dire for those who are completely homeless. Without shelter, extreme cold transforms from an uncomfortable hardship into an immediate threat to human survival.

In times like these, vulnerable individuals must find immediate haven in state-run shelters and civil welfare organisations. This harsh reality serves as a stark reminder to government authorities of why social welfare infrastructure and support networks must be continuously funded, maintained, and expanded.

When desperate times arrive, these organisations form the essential safety net required to provide life-saving shelter, warm meals, and basic human care to citizens in distress.

At the same time, severe weather crises remind us as individuals of our personal responsibility toward one another. Government intervention alone cannot solve every human struggle; we must also look to our shared values.

In South African culture, the spirit of ubuntu — the deep understanding that our humanity is inextricably bound up in the humanity of others — compels us to act. It urges us to lift up those who have been crushed by circumstance and suffering.

We all possess the capacity for empathy and kindness within us. Releasing that spirit today means reaching out to support those around us: donating spare blankets and warm clothing, contributing to local food drives, or checking on elderly and vulnerable neighbours.

By choosing solidarity over indifference, we can make the world a warmer, better place for everyone facing distress during this severe winter.

Choosing to care points to the SA we should strive to build.