READER LETTER | Biko’s words a potent wake-up call

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I have a problem with the views expressed by Adv Muzi Sikhakhane in S’thembiso Msomi’s article “Civil society organisation Vuka Azania a breath of fresh air”, published on August 3, in which Sikhakhane said: “Our strategic posture is informed by the fact that fundamental change in the country will only come when black people begin to appreciate that they have agency and that only they can determine their destiny.”

I’m not sure where Sikhakhane was when organisations selected by the apartheid regime to negotiate our future refused people the opportunity to exercise their agency by selecting a constituent assembly that would write a constitution they would have genuine ownership of.

The impact of Steve Biko and the Black Consciousness Movement from the late 60s is exactly that – it woke people up to the realisation that they own their agency. In the immediate post-1964 period, people were disarmed of their agency, despondent and gripped by fear.

It is Black Consciousness led by Biko that woke people up. This awareness was abandoned in the late ’80s as the government became the obsession and people abdicated their agency to the people who were presented to them as “heroes”.

Now after freedom (without black people’s agency) was achieved, there’s a realisation that it’s hollow without the “quest for true humanity”, as stressed by Biko.

Some now want to reinvent the wheel instead of shouting from the rooftops, “Back to BC!”

People are obsessed with being “free” and gripped by political partyism – the new tribalism.

We have to go back to the awareness of our agency as preached by Biko. The effect of groups emerging to attempt the same thing cannot achieve anything, let alone unity.

If a verse from Biko’s book I Write What I Like was read in every church every Sunday, we’d have a different SA in less than five years. – Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton