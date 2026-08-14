READER LETTER | ANC forgot many women in Struggle

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Sophia Williams-De Bruyn, the last remaining leader of the 1956 women’s march, at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation event on August 7 2022. She was back in Gqeberha last week

On Women’s Day, I visited the Odendaalsrus cemetery to reflect. My mother is buried there, and I recalled how she proudly shared with us the stories of her generation of women in the Free State. These included how they secretly embraced Winnie Mandela when the apartheid state banished her to Brandfort in 1977.

I also stopped at Thabong township in Welkom to see my late uncle’s 86-year-old widow. “Sis Joy” sadly shared her disappointment with the current state of politics in SA. Despite her illnesses, she vowed to vote on November 4 to honour the gallant spirit of the women of 1956.

The role of most women who contributed to the liberation Struggle of SA has been forgotten due to a selective and ANC’s one-sided liberation narrative.

Surely Mme Sophia de Bruyn’s sentiment that this is not the freedom they marched for is endorsed by many women who lived through the dark age of SA. – Jerry Tsie