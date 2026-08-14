READER LETTER | Fix hospital’s leaking roof

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I respectfully appeal to the minister of health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to look at outpatients with compassion and empathy.

During the last rainy season, I wrote a letter to Sowetan to raise the issue of the leaking roof at the pharmacy dispensary at George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa.

I feel embarrassed and overlooked because nothing has been done to repair the leaking Perspex roof.

I went again this month, on the 11th, to collect medication. And the talk among other elderly outpatients was that the problems of the hospital needed apartheid-style management to fix. It was raining and extremely cold on the day.

We appeal on behalf of the outpatients because queueing for medication for about 10 hours on a wet, cold floor is no fun. The situation worsens the ill health of outpatients, all because someone would not fix the hospital’s roof.

The dispensary staff is working hard in unbearable, decaying conditions. − AK Bantseke