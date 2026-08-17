READER LETTER | Concourt ruling unjustified

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I approached the Constitutional Court some months ago to file three cases, but they advised that I should appoint an attorneys to assist me in filing. Unfortunately, I cannot afford an attorney, and that’s where the problem is. Should ordinary citizens pay for the courts to hear their grievances?

I want to file my case at the apex court to prove to the Compensation Fund and its biased tribunal, among others, that the rejection of my IOD (injury on duty) claim for loss of hearing was irrational. That is a violation of Section 23(1) of the Constitution, which states: “Everyone has the right to fair labour practices.” The workers’ rights are further protected via the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

The unfair judgment against my injury was based on an incorrect Percentage Loss of Hearing (PLH) they referred to in their assessment. I need help. I can’t afford a lawyer. − Sipho Buthelezi, Vosloorus