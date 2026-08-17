READER LETTER | The devil is ruling the world

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Why is there so much evil in the world − wars, terrorism, poverty, and children kidnapped, abused, and killed? Why is peace so elusive after so many years of our human development?

Why is it that man can go to the moon and even make plans to send astronauts to Mars and explore the depths of the seas and the intricacies of life but cannot get along with his neighbour?

People are struggling with enslaving addictions: drugs, smoking and vaping, uncontrolled anger, pornography and other sexual addictions.

The answer is: there is a real spiritual personage leading the course of this world, the devil. He is no cartoon figure with horns, a pitchfork, and a red jumpsuit; he is the ruler of this wicked world, the influencer behind much of what is wrong, including religion (John 14:30).

Lastly, whether we like it or not, the devil is waging his war of deception against us, using politicians. This war affects you, your family, and the world at large. Come on SA, wake up and stop trusting these habitual liars. – Bushy Green, Kagiso