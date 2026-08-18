READER LETTER | Citizens not asking for fairy tales

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA enters a political year saturated with promises, declarations, and theatrics. Our political debates resemble an exercise in comedy, where grandiose rhetoric is paraded as an achievement, empty assurances are presented as solutions, and political theatre substitutes for competent governance. At times, the spectacle resembles a surreal re-enactment of Alice in Wonderland or Aesop’s Fables.

The public is expected to applaud promises while unemployment, poverty, crime, failing infrastructure and institutional decay demand urgent action. The electorate cannot be perpetually deceived by theatrical speeches, recycled slogans and manufactured political drama.

SA requires leaders capable of delivering measurable results, accepting responsibility and confronting failure without evasion or excuses. The time for political illusion is rapidly expiring because citizens are not asking for fairy tales. They are demanding competent governance, integrity, accountability and results. — Farouk Araie, Benoni