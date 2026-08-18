READER LETTER | SA needs reconstruction

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Duduzane Zuma, the first deputy president of the MK Party, has denied what most people believe about a succession plan to continue the legacy of his father, Jacob Zuma. In his first speech in his new position, Duduzane dismissed the rumours of a succession plan, saying he is only there to work for the country’s needs.

By that, he implied that this country doesn’t need the government of national unity (GNU), which is currently in place. This takes us back to Zuma’s intention to challenge the results of the last national elections in court, as he insisted that those elections were rigged.

Thanks to the MKP’s loss, we wouldn’t be having the GNU today. Imagine the MKP running the government; heaven help us all.

MKP notwithstanding, this country needs reconstruction, as it is on its knees because of poor governance before the GNU. May the best party win in future elections. − Cometh Dube-Makholwa