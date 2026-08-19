READER LETTER | Awards event no relief for poor artists

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While minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie’s department is choreographing the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards ceremony at Sun City on Friday, filmmakers are feeling the heat as theatre audiences decline and arts centres become derelict.

Years back, renowned poet, thinker, painter and philosopher Lefifi Tladi explicitly stated in our robust conversation that the uncultured politicians deployed to be in charge of the cultural department would be the primary menace that’ll hinder arts progress in SA.

The previous ministers left the scene, leaving behind a less sustainable creative sector. And whenever the incumbent minister speaks, Lefifi’s words echo in my head.

The creative sector has recently been told that the upcoming awards ceremony will celebrate SA’s journey, reflect on how far we have come as a country, and recognise exceptional artists and creatives whose work continue to move our country forward.

I bet my last cent that names of incredible artists who walked this journey before McKenzie − the likes of Motlhabane Mashiangwako, who painted a masterpiece in hounor of African scholar Cheikh Anta Diop, septuagenarian living legend Ike Nkoana, and the recently deceased veteran artist Sol Rachelo, won’t be on the list of the event’s VIPs.

The National Arts and Culture Awards is one event that’s spitting in the face of the needy, taking into consideration the high unemployment rate and lack of jobs in the creative sector.

With the election season upon us, political vultures are circling over vulnerable artists with tall tales. The taxpayer-funded awards ceremony offers McKenzie a good platform to feed creatives cheesecake to escape their sorrows. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria