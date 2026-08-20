CAMERON MODISANE | Unemployment crisis demands urgent economic overhaul

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SA’s unemployment crisis is no longer simply a cyclical labour market problem. It is a structural economic challenge that requires a coordinated and sustained policy response. The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey confirms the severity of the situation.

In the second quarter of 2026, the official unemployment rate increased to 33.6%, up by 0.9 percentage points from the previous quarter. The number of unemployed people increased by 345,000 to 8.481-million.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged work-seekers, reached 43.8%, while overall labour under-utilisation stood at 46.3%.

These figures should not be viewed simply as labour market statistics. They represent substantial under-utilisation of SA’s productive capacity, and have significant implications for household income, consumer demand, investment, social stability and long-term economic development.

The burden is particularly severe among women and young people. Female unemployment stood at 37.5%, compared with 30.3% among men. Among people aged between 15 and 34, unemployment was 47.4%, affecting about five million young people. When discouraged young people are considered, the proportion excluded from meaningful participation in the labour market is considerably higher.

The underlying problem is that economic growth has been too weak and insufficiently employment intensive. Growth remains necessary for job creation, but the relationship between GDP growth and employment is not automatic. An economy can grow without generating sufficient employment if growth is concentrated in capital-intensive sectors or if structural constraints prevent businesses from expanding.

SA, therefore, needs to focus not only on the rate of economic growth, but also on the composition and quality of that growth. The objective should be an economy in which investment, productivity and employment reinforce one another.

Investment in energy, water, transport, logistics, manufacturing facilities, digital infrastructure and public transport creates immediate demand for labour while increasing the economy’s capacity to generate employment over the longer term.

Infrastructure constraints have, however, become a significant impediment to this process. Electricity reliability, freight logistics, water security and municipal infrastructure directly influence the cost and risk of doing business. When these systems are inefficient, businesses invest less, production becomes more expensive, and employment opportunities are constrained.

Government cannot create all employment directly, nor should it attempt to substitute permanently for a dynamic private sector. Its role should be to create the conditions under which businesses can invest, expand and employ. This requires better alignment between fiscal policy, infrastructure policy, industrial policy and labour market policy.

Public expenditure should be assessed not only according to its immediate fiscal cost, but also according to its contribution to productive capacity, economic activity and employment. At the same time, fiscal discipline remains important.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must also become a much larger part of the employment solution. SA has considerable entrepreneurial potential, but many businesses struggle to move beyond survival because of limited access to finance, inadequate market access, regulatory barriers and unreliable infrastructure.

Government procurement can play a particularly important role by opening supply chains to emerging enterprises, including youth- and women-owned businesses. Development finance institutions and commercial banks should also work more effectively together to provide appropriate forms of capital for businesses with credible growth and employment potential.

The transition from education to employment requires similar attention in that SA needs a stronger partnership between universities, TVET colleges, government and industry to expand apprenticeships, internships and workplace-based learning. Training should be linked more closely to actual economic demand.

There’s also a strong case for closer coordination between National Treasury and the SA Reserve Bank within their respective mandates. Monetary and fiscal policy cannot be considered in isolation when unemployment is this high.

There should be a more coherent macroeconomic framework in which fiscal, monetary and structural policies reinforce one another. Lower and more predictable financing costs, combined with credible public investment and structural reforms, can improve business confidence, stimulate private investment and strengthen the economy’s capacity to absorb labour.

Finally, economic policy cannot be separated from institutional capacity. Investment requires policy certainty, reliable infrastructure, effective regulation and confidence that public institutions can implement decisions. Corruption, weak governance, regulatory delays and poor municipal performance increase the cost of doing business and ultimately constrain employment.

SA’s unemployment crisis should therefore be treated as a national economic priority. The solution will not come from a single intervention. It requires a coherent strategy that combines productive investment, infrastructure development, enterprise growth, skills development, improved governance and an employment-centred approach to economic policy.

The central question should no longer be whether SA can achieve economic growth, but whether the growth we achieve is capable of broadening economic participation and creating sustainable livelihoods.

If SA is serious about inclusive development, then job creation must become the central metric by which economic policy is judged.