READER LETTER | Protect LGBTQ+ community

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The murder of Justin Davids, the 17-year-old pupil from LK Zeeman Academy in Paarl, Western Cape, is a devastating reminder of the violence that continues to threaten our communities.

Justin’s murder was not merely a tragic incident; it was an act of violence that has shaken the conscience of the Paarl community. It also raised serious concerns about safety, accountability, and the protection of vulnerable people.

The Paarl magistrate’s court must give full consideration to the seriousness of the charges, the interests of justice, the safety of the broader community, and the potential risks faced by LGBTQ+ and queer people in Paarl and surrounding areas.

For far too long, members of the LGBTQ+ community have lived with the reality of discrimination, intimidation, and violence. Every South African has the constitutional right to dignity, equality, and protection from harm. Those rights must be defended not only in words but also through decisive action. − Thulani Dasa