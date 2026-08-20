READER LETTER | World watches as Gaza chokes

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The UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide includes “deliberately inflicting on the group, conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”, among the acts that can constitute genocide.

Israel has devastated Gaza’s fields, orchards, greenhouses, water infrastructure and homes. After the ceasefire began, it destroyed an additional 1,500 buildings. Multiple UN agencies and humanitarian groups also report that Israel has blocked or severely restricted shelter supplies, forcing families to live in permanent tent cities, with their makeshift homes infested with rats and parasites.

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “We are disassembling Gaza, and leaving it as piles of rubble ... And the world isn’t stopping us.”

The genocide convention placed prevention at the centre of international law. Recognising credible evidence of genocide is an important step towards upholding the convention’s legal and moral commitments and the postwar promise of “never again”. − Terry Hansen, Wisconsin