READER LETTER | Aarto an illegal trap

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In Afrikaans, if a person is forward, it is said he/she is “voor die wa”. That describes the ANC-led GNU.

Aarto is an unlawful administration trap for SA motorists. The government cunningly succeeded in “switching on” the automated fine tracking system, giving them power to lock your eNatis profile if a fine goes unanswered. Yet, they completely failed to establish the independent appeals tribunal promised by parliament.

This means if you receive an unfair or erroneous ticket and the state rejects your initial dispute, your primary legal safety net simply does not exist on the ground right now.

Under the current rules, you no longer have the right to ignore a fine and take it straight to court. If the fine slips through their incompetence cracks, whether due to a lost notification, a system glitch, or an administrative error, the automated pipeline will inevitably progress to an enforcement order. And, when that happens, you face an automatic lockout from renewing your disc and driving licence. - Bushy Green, Kagiso.