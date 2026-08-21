Letters

READER LETTER | Motsepe for president

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

June 25 2022 Patrice Motsepe , CAF president, during his meeting with SANEF Parktown, Johanesburg. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Patrice Motsepe. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Patrice Motsepe‘s wealth has never played any role in the minds of all those South Africans who wish to have him head the republic. South Africans have learnt their lesson the hard way. Whoever has the distorted view about wealth and politics must study the behaviour of those who were elevated to the presidential seat.

In most African countries, many politicians who aspire to become presidents are craving one thing only: to control the state coffers for themselves and their families. Motsepe, on the contrary, is a billionaire with no interest in stealing from the people. What he’s known for is his philanthropic endeavours and not corruption or greed.

The man has the Midas touch. His discerning intellectual capacity, leadership qualities, and ability to mix and communicate easily with world leaders vouch for his ability to be president.

Don’t look at his wealth; look at the man. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.

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