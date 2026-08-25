READER LETTER | Direct public hiring urged to cut unemployment

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May I humbly add to the suggestion made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on reducing unemployment and improving economic growth? Hiring citizens directly in public projects, rather than dishing out expensive tenders to contractors, could help reduce the unemployment rate.

Let the public works department directly handle infrastructure development for schools, crèches, hospitals, and major roads.

In rural areas, families have tracts of farmland that have gone fallow because the older women who used to work those fields are now incapable or have passed on. It’s time to give those idle youths tools to produce vegetables for markets.

Skills such as tractor driving and maintenance could be taught to those interested, while other youngsters can use their management qualifications to good use in farming.

Quarterly stats show agriculture is the biggest contributor to economic growth and employment.

Young people without work are easy targets for syndicates who recruit them for criminal activities such as drug trafficking, robberies, and kidnappings. — AK Bantseke