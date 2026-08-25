Letters

READER LETTER | Has democracy failed black people?

Violence has continued, despite promise of new SA

Black South Africans especially are better off than during the apartheid years; whites too, though many won’t recognise the fact, writes Jonathan Jansen
Picture: (123RF/SEZER ÖZGER)

Hard, unanswered questions about the nascent democracy need to be asked. In the late 1980s and the early ‘90s, just before we ushered in this dispensation, black people were butchered in large numbers on trains and in their places of abode.

Now, after the hype of the rainbow nation, black South Africans continue to experience mass shootings, random killings, and even the most horrifying rape statistics by country that is not at war. Many of these atrocities happen where the victims live.

In the face of SA’s high crime stats, we are told the law enforcement agencies are corrupt and lax. But why do the casualties bear a colour? These common tragedies, which are not isolated, occur alarmingly in black areas.

Is democracy victimising black people?

The scary, violent deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal ahead of democracy did not go away. We continue to bury victims of violent crimes every week. Do black lives really matter? — Thami Zwane

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