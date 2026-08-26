READER LETTER | Corruption and crime plague ANC’s election promises

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AUGUST 23 2025 , ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa with Soweto Cultural group during the ANC Manifesto Launch in Riverside, Diepsloot, Johannesburg. Picfture:

Pie in the sky — that’s what the ANC’s six-point plan manifesto launch is about.

Where will all that energy come from when people have to take the migrants’ issue into their own hands?

Where will that sudden streak of conscience come from when the gravy-train passengers still seek to fatten their offshore accounts?

What will suddenly create sustainable jobs, and where will they spring from when railways are destroyed, electricity and water supplies are unreliable, and roads are worn out and SA is unattractive to foreign investors?

What of crime spiralling out of control, many people homeless and corruption running rampant, as testimonies at the Madlanga commission reveal?

Believing this six-point plan is believing the impossible becoming possible.

These questions seek answers as we voters still have to decide which of the 640 political parties deserve our vote. We are tired of fat cats eyeing big salaries and perks, only to doze off in the council chambers for the next five years. — Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba