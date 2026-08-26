READER LETTER | Crack the whip, minister Hlabisa

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July 28, 2026.Minister of Cooperative Governace and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa briefing the media on the temporary withholding of Municipal Equitable Share transfers held at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The people of Raymond Mhlaba municipality have endured years of poor service delivery and financial instability and have growing concerns around corruption and maladministration.

Communities cannot afford another five years of broken promises, wasteful expenditure, and leaders who fail to account.

We call on cooperative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa to urgently pay attention to the challenges faced by the municipalities in the Eastern Cape and to consider stronger accountability measures and institute lifestyle audits.

Local government is responsible for ensuring that residents have access to basic services such as clean water, reliable electricity, properly maintained roads, sanitation, and safe communities.

The ongoing challenges facing these municipalities raise serious questions about financial management, accountability, and whether public resources are being used to improve the lives of residents or to benefit a connected few. — Thulani Dasa