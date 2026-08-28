Letters

READER LETTER | City Power must be cash-strapped

Joburg's City Power will implement load-shedding on its customers as required.
Picture: (Camilo Freedman)

A vehicle crashed into a mini-substation at the corner of Devonshire Avenue and Bryanston Drive, Sandton, on August 21, severely damaging it and causing a power outage for nearby residents.

This was on top of the problems caused by the fire at a substation in Fordsburg (I think) and the Brynorth substation in Bryanston. The last two were repaired within two days, and City Power managed to back-feed power into some of the areas affected by the incident, albeit with a phase rotation that remains unresolved.

In short, there are still areas around the mini-substation that have been without power since then, and City Power has sent out messages saying that the insurance process needs to be finalised before a new station can be procured.

It seems that City Power is so cash-strapped that it cannot buy a mini-substation itself. - Mark Berger

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