READER LETTER | Westbury choking in murders

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Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa and all those entrusted with protecting the people of SA, we are writing this letter as deeply concerned community activists who are tired of watching our communities bury their children.

I am numb. I am sad. I am angry. And, honestly, I am becoming speechless. Once again, Westbury experienced devastating shootings this week, with reports of six people being killed.

This comes after the deaths of four people the previous week, including two anti-gang constables who were killed in the line of duty. Every week, we hear of another shooting. Another young man is dead. Another mother is crying. Another family is destroyed. Another community is traumatised.

We are watching children under the age of 18 being drawn into the machinery of gang violence and being used to carry out shootings and other crimes. This cannot be normal.

We cannot continue counting bodies. We cannot continue telling grieving families that investigations are underway while another shooting happens days later. − Petunia Bailey