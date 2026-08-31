READER LETTER | Victim mentality is SA’s achilles heel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It has become fashionable among African commentators to dismiss Christianity as an alien, European tool of oppression that destroyed a supposedly flawless pre-colonial African heritage.

This narrative is historically lazy and demonstrably false. Long before Western Europe embraced Christian doctrine, Ethiopia had established one of the oldest Christian churches in history, and the African continent was foundational to Biblical literature long before Europe entered the frame.

Crucially, Christianity is not a system designed to guarantee human goodness; it is a code of divine truth and voluntary choice. Blaming God or Christianity for how humans choose to misrepresent and weaponise it misinterprets the very nature of free will and ultimate judgment.

Furthermore, we must confront a painful historical reality: if pre-colonial African belief systems were equipped to withstand, oppose, and defeat European ones, they would have done so. Because these traditional systems were largely oral, unwritten, and highly fragmented, they lacked the structural cohesion required to sustain themselves. Continuing to pretend otherwise keeps Africans trapped as a defeated race in an endless, generational “struggle”.

This refusal to confront structural failure feeds a pervasive victim mentality. It is easier to remain a comfortable victim and claim that foreigners make locals poor — even when those foreigners come from poorer backgrounds and succeed where locals claimed it was impossible — than it is to accept fault and fix systemic internal failures.

SA today is living out the logical endpoint of this delusion. From the onset of democracy, SA tried to please everyone all the time, and the result is clear: it has now displeased itself and its American/Israeli masters and puppets, here and there. — Khotso Motsedeki, Mangaung