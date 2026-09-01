READER LETTER | A new party for the East Rand

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SA faces the most crucial local elections in November. A new political party, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), will contest three wards in the East Rand.

In Ward 73, the MSJ candidate is Naim Khan, a well-known Benoni personality who has devoted 25 years to various levels of municipal governance.

Other MSJ candidates in wards 22 and 28 are community and business leaders with vision and foresight.

The emergence of the MSJ reflects a growing desire among citizens for a new political order founded on accountability, decisive leadership, and genuine service to the people.

The MSJ enters this contest to challenge complacency and demand a fundamental renewal of local governance. Our communities deserve representatives who will listen, confront difficult realities, and remain accountable to the people who entrust them with public office. — Farouk Araie, Benoni