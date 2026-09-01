READER LETTER | Avoid spring bashes tragedies

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Spring is upon us. It is a time to enjoy, but for some it can be a time of grief − all because of reckless driving. Dates for fun events are out. People will be travelling with their loved ones to enjoy festivals, concerts, and ceremonies. Please be careful and avoid drinking when you are going to drive after having fun.

Respect traffic laws and fellow motorists, and watch out for pedestrians and livestock, especially in the rural areas. Many people have been killed by crashing into animals that cross the roads anywhere.

Thanks to SAPS and private security, Burgersfort is cleaner and more orderly after the removal of shacks and shelters that were used by street traders, while others were used as homes by thugs and young drug addicts.

Too many youngsters abuse nyaope, crystal meth, dagga, and other substances. The law must make sure they are home with their parents or are taken to state institutions. − Sanko Nicky Makofane