READER LETTER | Job hunting in the AI age

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It seems that as more and more job applications are submitted online, AI gets to decide who it likes most, so it might be best to make sure you include that you are a regular AI user.

Many, if not all, people “enhance” their résumé with achievements that will get them noticed. Conversational language skills become fluency; knowing what a spreadsheet is makes you an Excel expert. There should be a requirement for the truth and only the truth.

If your résumé isn’t getting you that job, put in something that will be noticed. A friend included his ‘U13 Sports Most Improved Player’ award — not a useful skill in most offices, but people noticed it. AI might consider it, as very few applicants will mention that.

Good luck with the job search. — Dennis Fitzgerald