READER LETTER | Remove minor criminal records

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The burden of a criminal record obtained during youth years continues to punish many people long into adulthood.

Across communities, some young people made mistakes while growing up, mistakes often driven by poverty, peer pressure, difficult circumstances, or simply youthful immaturity.

Some committed minor offences, paid their debt to society, and have since turned their lives around. Yet years later, they continue to carry the consequences of those mistakes every time they apply for a job, seek an opportunity, or try to build a better future.

A criminal record for a minor offence should not become a life sentence. We must ask ourselves whether our current approach truly serves the interests of justice and rehabilitation. If a young person has served their sentence, demonstrated positive behaviour, and is committed to becoming a productive member of society, should we continue to close every door in their face?

If we want to address unemployment, reduce crime, and build stronger communities, we must remove unnecessary barriers that prevent people from participating in the economy. − Thulani Dasa